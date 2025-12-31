ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
16062 visitors online
News Photo Drone attack on Kyiv region
1 913 3

Ruscists attacked Bila Tserkva with drones: two people injured, houses damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 31 December, Russian occupiers attacked Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A man born in 1964 was injured, suffering shrapnel wounds to his arm and head.

A woman born in 1977 suffered an acute stress reaction. Both were provided with the necessary medical assistance on site.

"Two multi-storey residential buildings were damaged - windows were broken and balconies were damaged," the report said.

Consequences of the UAV attack on Bila Tserkva on 31 December
Consequences of the UAV attack on Bila Tserkva on 31 December
Consequences of the UAV attack on Bila Tserkva on 31 December

Read more: Drones damaged a residential building in Bila Tserkva

What preceded this?

Read more: More than 9,000 families in Vyshhorod have been without electricity for four days: restoration work is continuing non-stop. PHOTOS

Author: 

Bila Tserkva (35) Kyiv region (1000) shoot out (18004) Bilotserkivskyy district (34)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 