Ruscists attacked Bila Tserkva with drones: two people injured, houses damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 31 December, Russian occupiers attacked Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A man born in 1964 was injured, suffering shrapnel wounds to his arm and head.

A woman born in 1977 suffered an acute stress reaction. Both were provided with the necessary medical assistance on site.

"Two multi-storey residential buildings were damaged - windows were broken and balconies were damaged," the report said.







Read more: Drones damaged a residential building in Bila Tserkva

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