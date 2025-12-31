Ruscists attacked Bila Tserkva with drones: two people injured, houses damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 31 December, Russian occupiers attacked Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, according to Censor.NET.
Details
A man born in 1964 was injured, suffering shrapnel wounds to his arm and head.
A woman born in 1977 suffered an acute stress reaction. Both were provided with the necessary medical assistance on site.
"Two multi-storey residential buildings were damaged - windows were broken and balconies were damaged," the report said.
What preceded this?
- It was reported that Russian troops attacked Odesa on the night of 31 December, resulting in new power outages and interruptions in water and heat supply.
- The occupiers also struck the Zaporizhzhia region. One person is known to have been killed and others injured.
- In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian strikes destroyed houses and left two people wounded.
- The Air Force destroyed 101 UAVs out of 127 launched by the occupiers.
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