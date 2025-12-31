Enemy shelled Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: two people were wounded and houses were destroyed. PHOTOS

Last night, the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region was attacked by enemy UAVs. At night, the aggressor targeted the Vasylkivka district.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Vladyslav Hayvanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

As noted, men aged 84 and 52 were injured as a result of the enemy attack. They were hospitalised in a moderate condition and are receiving the necessary assistance.

Fires broke out, but were extinguished by rescuers. Two private houses were destroyed, and six more were damaged. A shop and several cars were also damaged. A gas pipeline and a power line were also hit.





See also: Enemy attacks two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman wounded, house on fire

Shelling of Nikopol

According to the RMA, the enemy also attacked the Nikopol district - Nikopol itself and the Pokrovsk community. They used FPV drones and artillery. A private house and two cars were destroyed. A power line was damaged.





See more: UAVs, KABs and artillery: Russian army strikes communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured. PHOTOS

Air defence forces shot down eight drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region.