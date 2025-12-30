Enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman was wounded, house was on fire

On the night of 30 December, the aggressor struck a UAV in the Vasylkiv community in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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There is a victim

According to him, a 67-year-old woman was injured as a result of the Russian attack. She will be treated on an outpatient basis.

"A private house caught fire. The fire has been extinguished," the head of the region clarified.

See more: UAVs, KABs and artillery: Russian army strikes communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured. PHOTOS

Attack on Nikopol

In addition, as noted, the enemy also attacked the Nikopol region..

"They targeted the regional centre with an FPV drone. People are not harmed," added Haivanenko.

According to the RMA, air defenders shot down three drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

See more: Russians shelled Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: House of Culture destroyed, homes, shop and power line damaged. PHOTOS