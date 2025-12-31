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News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Ruscists shelled Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, three wounded, numerous damages. PHOTO

One man was killed and three others were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Shelling during the day

  • In total, the occupiers carried out 697 strikes on 28 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.
  • Russian troops carried out 12 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka, Rizdvianka, Boikove, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, and Sviatopetrivka.
  • 457 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Kushuhum, Balabyne, Veselianka, Novoslobodka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tersa, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, and Solodke.
  • Five MLRS strikes were delivered on Malokaterynivka, Zaporozhets, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and Varvarivka.
  • 223 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, and Solodke.

Zaporizhzhia region shelling

Watch more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: industrial infrastructure and houses damaged (updated). VIDEO

What preceded it?

Read more: FPV drone strikes civilian car in Zaporizhzhia district, driver killed

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Zaporizhzhya (797) shoot out (18004) Zaporizhzhia region (2224) Zaporizkyy district (448) Polohivskyy district (322) Orikhiv (29)
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