Ruscists shelled Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, three wounded, numerous damages. PHOTO

One man was killed and three others were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Shelling during the day

In total, the occupiers carried out 697 strikes on 28 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day.

Russian troops carried out 12 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Voskresenka, Rizdvianka, Boikove, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, and Sviatopetrivka.

457 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Kushuhum, Balabyne, Veselianka, Novoslobodka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Verkhnia Tersa, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Varvarivka, and Solodke.

Five MLRS strikes were delivered on Malokaterynivka, Zaporozhets, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and Varvarivka.

223 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Dorozhnianka, Varvarivka, and Solodke.

Watch more: Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: industrial infrastructure and houses damaged (updated). VIDEO

What preceded it?

The day before, Censor.NET reported that ruscists had struck Orikhiv with KABs, killing a man and injuring a woman.

Earlier, the RMA reported that over the course of a day, the occupiers had launched 635 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging homes and infrastructure.

Forty-five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region remain without water, gas, and heating.

Read more: FPV drone strikes civilian car in Zaporizhzhia district, driver killed