FPV drone strikes civilian car in Zaporizhzhia district, driver killed

A civilian was killed in an enemy attack in the Zaporizhzhia district. Russian forces used an FPV drone to strike a civilian car that was driving along a road in the village of Veselianka.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET says.

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"A 61-year-old man was killed in an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district," the statement said.

According to the report, Russians hit a car with an FPV drone as it was traveling along a road in Veselianka. The vehicle was damaged and the driver was killed at the scene.

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