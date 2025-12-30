Enemy struck Zaporizhzhia: industrial infrastructure and houses damaged (updated). VIDEO

On the night of Tuesday, 30 December 2025, explosions rocked the Zaporizhzhia region as Russian troops launched an attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

According to him, the enemy attack damaged industrial infrastructure.

The strike caused a fire.

See more: Enemy launched three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: three people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

In addition, it is noted that the blast wave damaged private houses near the site of the strike.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

The all-clear has now been given in the region. No further information about the consequences of the enemy attack is available at this time.

Updated information

According to updated information, a 43-year-old woman sought medical assistance with a preliminary diagnosis of shrapnel wounds.







What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russia had launched an air strike on the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in casualties.

As a result of the strikes on Orikhiv, a man was killed and a woman was wounded.

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: 4 people wounded, residential building damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS