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News Shelling of Zaporizhzhia Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Russia carries out air strike on Zaporizhzhia district, casualties reported

Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia district injures four — Fedorov

Russian troops carried out an air strike on the Zaporizhzhia district, injuring four people.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov on Telegram.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Strike on Zaporizhzhia: what is known

According to the authorities, four guided aerial bombs (KABs) were used, damaging private houses. Those injured include three women aged 80, 65 and 57, and a 71-year-old man. All of them are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Local services provided aid to the injured.

Fedorov also warned of possible repeat strikes by Russia on Zaporizhzhia.

See more: Enemy launched three strikes on Zaporizhzhia: three people injured (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Drone attack

On Thursday evening, 25 December, Russia continues to attack Ukraine. Enemy drones have been spotted in various regions. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is reporting threats and urging people to stay in safe places.

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: 4 people wounded, residential building damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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Zaporizhzhya (795) shoot out (17993) Zaporizhzhia region (2222) GAB (405) Zaporizkyy district (443)
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