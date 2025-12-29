Ruscists struck Orikhiv with KABs: man killed, woman wounded

Russian occupiers struck Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia with KABs, killing a man and injuring a woman.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Russian guided aerial bombs struck a frontline city. A 46-year-old man was killed during the shelling, and a 49-year-old woman was wounded. She is receiving the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Watch more: At least four ruscists eliminated in occupied Melitopol, - DIU of Ministry of Defence. VIDEO

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Earlier, the RMA reported that over the past 24 hours, the occupiers had carried out 635 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging homes and infrastructure.

Forty-five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region remain without water, gas, and heating.

Read more: Part of Huliaipole is under the control of Russian troops, - Southern Defence Forces