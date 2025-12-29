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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Ruscists struck Orikhiv with KABs: man killed, woman wounded

Russians killed a man in Orikhiv: what is known?

Russian occupiers struck Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia with KABs, killing a man and injuring a woman.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Russian guided aerial bombs struck a frontline city. A 46-year-old man was killed during the shelling, and a 49-year-old woman was wounded. She is receiving the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Watch more: At least four ruscists eliminated in occupied Melitopol, - DIU of Ministry of Defence. VIDEO

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region

Read more: Part of Huliaipole is under the control of Russian troops, - Southern Defence Forces

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shoot out (17993) Zaporizhzhia region (2224) Polohivskyy district (322) Orikhiv (29)
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