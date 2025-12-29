Ruscists struck Orikhiv with KABs: man killed, woman wounded
Russian occupiers struck Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia with KABs, killing a man and injuring a woman.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Russian guided aerial bombs struck a frontline city. A 46-year-old man was killed during the shelling, and a 49-year-old woman was wounded. She is receiving the necessary assistance," the statement said.
Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
- Earlier, the RMA reported that over the past 24 hours, the occupiers had carried out 635 strikes on 18 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, damaging homes and infrastructure.
- Forty-five settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region remain without water, gas, and heating.
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