Part of Huliaipole is under the control of Russian troops, - Southern Defence Forces

Russian troops have captured part of the city of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region. The situation in the city is very difficult.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia has captured part of the city

"The situation in Huliaipole is indeed complicated, with part of the settlement under the control of Russian troops. They are actively conducting assault operations and trying to bring in reinforcement groups," the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that the enemy has a significant advantage in both manpower and weaponry: it is actively using kamikaze drones and artillery, delivering air strikes with KAB and NAR missiles in an attempt to destroy our positions and drive Ukrainian units out of the city.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the city nearly two dozen times. Fierce fighting is still ongoing in the streets, with several clashes continuing at this very moment.

At the same time, a significant part of Huliaipole continues to be held by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"Our units are in positions, conducting defensive operations, launching counterattacks, and conducting search and strike operations to destroy enemy assault groups, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Today, the enemy has already lost more than three hundred personnel and sixty pieces of equipment and weapons in Huliaipole," the statement said.

The Southern Defence Forces noted that the situation in Huliaipole is currently very difficult, but the Russians do not have complete control over this settlement.

Read more: Russians claim to have captured headquarters in Huliaipole: Defence forces begin verification

The situation in Stepnohirsk

Ukrainian units are conducting defensive operations in Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region.

"The occupiers are trying to infiltrate along the main road leading to the village, and fierce fighting is also continuing there. But part of the village is under the control of Ukrainian defenders," the military said.

"Putin's statements and Gerasimov's reports on Huliaipole and Stepnohirsk are reminiscent of the situation in Kupiansk, which they have 'captured' several times already. The haste of such 'blitzkriegs' is due to the upcoming meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, which is to take place in the near future," the Southern Defence Forces added.

What preceded it

The day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the Kremlin's statements about the alleged complete capture of the cities of Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region and Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Huliaypole, Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, - DeepState. MAP