Russians claim to have captured headquarters in Huliaipole: Defence forces begin verification

The Southern Defence Forces have begun verifying information about the possible capture by Russians of the command and observation post of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defence Forces, in a comment to "Ukrainska Pravda".

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the officer, an investigation is currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident, its causes, and to confirm or refute the authenticity of the published footage. Based on the results of the investigation, law enforcement officers will open proceedings and give a legal assessment of the actions of each official who may have been involved in the incident. Voloshyn stressed that the results of the investigation will be made public and that no one intends to conceal the facts.

The investigation was triggered by a video that appeared online on 18 December. The footage, which was probably distributed by Russians, shows a room that allegedly belonged to one of the TDF brigades. The video shows abandoned documentation, computer equipment and communication devices.

Read more: Zelenskyy on frontline: situation is under control of Ukrainian defenders

The situation in Huliaipole is tense

At the same time, the situation in Huliaipole itself remains tense. As Vladyslav Voloshyn noted, intense street fighting continues in the city – 20 combat clashes were recorded in the past 24 hours alone. The occupiers are trying to enter the city centre and gain a foothold in the suburbs, but the Defence Forces continue to resist enemy assaults.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops were attempting to break through to the centre of Huliaipole, with groups being brought in to reinforce the outskirts of the city.

Watch more: Reports of Russians seizing Dobropillia in Zaporizhzhia region are false – General Staff. VIDEO