Reports of Russians seizing Dobropillia in Zaporizhzhia region are false – General Staff. VIDEO

The information spread by Russia claiming control of Dobropillia near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region is fake.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET notes.

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Russian Federation fakes

"Attention! Russian propaganda is currently actively spreading fake news that they allegedly control Dobropillia near Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.

The General Staff emphasises that the occupiers' information leaks do not correspond to reality.

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Dobropillia — under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

It is noted that an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the outskirts of the village, taking advantage of the weather conditions. This SRG has now been eliminated, and the settlement remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the course of counter-sabotage measures, three enemy servicemen were eliminated on the approach to the settlement, and another two (probably the suicide troops tasked with displaying Russian flags in the village they claimed to have captured) were eliminated a little later," the statement says.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine hold northern part of Pokrovsk, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine