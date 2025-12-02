191 combat engagements on front line, 48 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 191 combat engagements have taken place along the front.

Censor.NET reports this, referring to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s report.

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Enemy shelling

Today, the occupiers carried out one missile strike and 39 airstrikes, using one missile and dropping 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians launched 2,052 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,634 artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 135 attacks there, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian forces stopped 13 enemy attacks near the settlements of Prylipka, Starytsia, Synelnykove and Vovchansk, as well as towards Kolodiazne and Izbytske. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Senkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka, with four engagements ongoing. The town of Kupiansk also came under an airstrike.

Read more: Front line sees 138 combat engagements, 43 in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders tried 30 times over the course of the day to push into Ukrainian positions near Novovodiane, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Zarichne and towards Stepove. Two engagements are ongoing there at the moment.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Siversk and Fedorivka.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian forces attacked Defence Forces positions 27 times. The occupiers focused their main efforts near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian assault units tried 48 times to break through Ukrainian defences near Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka. Today in this direction, Ukrainian troops neutralised 130 enemy soldiers, 90 of them irrecoverably. They destroyed 19 unmanned aerial vehicles, five vehicles, a tank and an armoured fighting vehicle, damaged another vehicle and struck five enemy infantry shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near Yalta, Tovste, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Verbove, Krasnohirske and Pryvilne.

Read more: Ukraine is moving closer to peace, - Zelenskyy

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements took place, with the enemy attacking near Zatyshshia, Huliaipole and towards the settlement of Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled one attempt by the occupiers to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.