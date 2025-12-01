Front line sees 138 combat engagements, 43 in Pokrovsk sector – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line stands at 138.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

The occupiers continue to strike at border settlements. Areas near the settlements of Starykove, Bobylivka, Ulanove, Khodyne, Vovkivka and Khrynivka in Sumy region, as well as Khrynivka in Chernihiv region, came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement has taken place since the start of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out one air strike, dropped three guided bombs, and conducted 62 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including two strikes using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked our defenders’ fortified positions nine times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Izbytske, Synelnykove, Obukhivka and Novovasylivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, five combat engagements are ongoing near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Shyiikivka and Novoplatonivka.

Read more: Russia claims it captured Kupiansk, but Ukraine has cleared city of ’almost all’ occupiers – Zelenskyy

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor has launched 16 attacks today near the settlements of Druzholiubivka, Tverdokhlibove, Karpivka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Drobysheve, Stavky and Zarichne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Yampil, Platonivka and Serebrianka. Another engagement is still underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy has attacked our defenders’ positions three times since the beginning of the day near the settlements of Pazeno, Mykolaivka and Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, Shcherbynivka and Ivanivka, and towards the settlements of Mykolaipillia, Kostiantynivka and Berestok. The Defence Forces have already repelled 15 enemy attacks; three more are still in progress.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy has attacked our defenders’ positions 43 times today near the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhnje, Nykanorivka, Bilytske, Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne and Filiia, and towards the settlement of Hryshyne. Fighting is still ongoing at ten locations. The Defence Forces are effectively conducting counter-sabotage operations in the Pokrovsk area, and enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vyshneve, Yehorivka, Pryvilne and Rybne.

Read more: "Coalition of willing" finalises security guarantees for Ukraine – Macron

Hostilities in the south

In the Hulyaipole direction, nine combat engagements have been recorded near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Varvarivka, Pryvilne and Huliaipole. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions since the beginning of the day.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks towards the Antonivskyi bridge.

Situation on the border with Belarus

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed have been detected.