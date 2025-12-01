Russia claims it captured Kupiansk, but Ukraine has cleared city of ’almost all’ occupiers – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that, despite Russian claims, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have almost completed clearing the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.

He said this at a press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Situation on the front line

Zelenskyy acknowledged that the Russians have "some advances and several offensive actions and operations, none of which has been successful."

"But of course there is heavy fighting in Pokrovsk itself and in other sectors. For example, our forces are having more success in the Kupiansk sector. Russia claims it has captured Kupiansk, while we have, to be honest, almost cleared everyone out of this city," he said.

Read more: US peace plan for Ukraine has improved. Territorial issue remains toughest – Zelenskyy

Information from the General Staff

Zelenskyy also urged people to take information about the situation at the front not from the media, but from the official reports of Ukraine’s General Staff.

He also believes that reports of Russian advances amid ongoing talks should be viewed "objectively", since "there are many Russian soldiers" and they do have some advances, but the Russian army is taking heavy losses and the front, as he put it, is "a live line of contact that shifts one way and the other."

Read more: War must end as soon as possible – Zelenskyy after meeting with Macron

Situation in the Kupiansk sector