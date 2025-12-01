Russia claims it captured Kupiansk, but Ukraine has cleared city of ’almost all’ occupiers – Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that, despite Russian claims, Ukraine’s Armed Forces have almost completed clearing the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region.
He said this at a press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron, Censor.NET reports.
Situation on the front line
Zelenskyy acknowledged that the Russians have "some advances and several offensive actions and operations, none of which has been successful."
"But of course there is heavy fighting in Pokrovsk itself and in other sectors. For example, our forces are having more success in the Kupiansk sector. Russia claims it has captured Kupiansk, while we have, to be honest, almost cleared everyone out of this city," he said.
Information from the General Staff
Zelenskyy also urged people to take information about the situation at the front not from the media, but from the official reports of Ukraine’s General Staff.
He also believes that reports of Russian advances amid ongoing talks should be viewed "objectively", since "there are many Russian soldiers" and they do have some advances, but the Russian army is taking heavy losses and the front, as he put it, is "a live line of contact that shifts one way and the other."
Situation in the Kupiansk sector
- Over the past 24 hours, according to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupiansk direction. On 29 November, however, the occupiers carried out 14 attacks.
- Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assault actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Kolisnykivka and Novoplatonivka, and in the direction of Nova Kruhliakivka, Hlushkivka and Petropavlivka.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password