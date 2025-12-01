"Coalition of willing" finalises security guarantees for Ukraine – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that the "coalition of the willing" has already completed work on security guarantees for Ukraine and intends to discuss them with the United States.

He said this at a press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

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Security guarantees from Europe

"Russia has given no signal or evidence that it will stop its aggression. Ukraine is the only country that can discuss territorial issues, because it is its territory – recognised by international law and sovereign. When we talk about security guarantees, they must involve the Ukrainians. It is their territory – and it is also about having the representatives of the ‘coalition of the willing’ at the table, since they are acting as guarantors and because this is about Europe’s security," Macron stressed.

According to him, Europeans will soon finalise these guarantees together with the Americans.

"In the coming days, there will be important talks between US officials and the ‘coalition of the willing’ to clarify the US role in these guarantees, in line with what we decided last week," the French president added.

Read more: Rubio on talks in Florida: Productive meeting, but there is still lot of work ahead

Talks in Florida

Earlier, it was reported that NSDC Secretary and head of the Ukrainian delegation Rustem Umerov and his team were already on their way to the United States.

On Sunday, 30 November, representatives of the United States and Ukraine are to meet in Florida to continue talks on an agreement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Axios wrote that at the 30 November meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami, the United States wants to reach understandings on two issues – territory and security guarantees.

It was later reported that talks between the US and Ukrainian delegations had begun in Miami.

Read more: Witkoff called talks in Miami "constructive" and confirmed meeting with Putin on 2 December