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News Situation in the Pokrovsk direction Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
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Armed Forces of Ukraine hold northern part of Pokrovsk, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has not fully occupied Pokrovsk: statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The information published by the German newspaper Bild about the alleged occupation of Pokrovsk is not true.

This was stated by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Lyhovii, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hold the north of Pokrovsk

The position of the Ukrainian command remains unchanged. The situation in Pokrovsk is extremely difficult.

However, the Defense Forces continue to hold the northern part of the city along the railway line. Our units are also continuing active operations to eliminate enemy strongholds," he said.

According to Lyhovii, measures are being taken in both the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad areas to improve logistics and block enemy attempts to assemble assault infantry groups and advance around populated areas.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,176,230 people (+1,200 per day), 11,393 tanks, 34,780 artillery systems, 23,682 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

What preceded it?

  • The General Staff stated that Russia's claims about the capture of Pokrovsk, Vovchansk, and Kupiansk are not true.
  • At the same time, NATO stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had almost lost control of Pokrovsk. Myrnohrad is "almost completely" surrounded.
  • The Eastern Operational Command stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are organizing additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

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Armed Forces HQ (5260) Donetsk region (5867) military actions (3415) Pokrovsk (888) Pokrovskyy district (1339)
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