At least four ruscists eliminated in occupied Melitopol, - DIU of Ministry of Defence. VIDEO
An explosion rocked the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, killing at least four Russian invaders.
This was reported by the press service of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.
Details
On the morning of 20 December, Russian military personnel were loading their "Ural" truck in the industrial area of the city.
"The local industrial zone is used by Russian occupation forces as an ammunition depot and a base for their military equipment.
At the moment of maximum concentration of Muscovites near the truck, an explosion occurred - at least four occupiers were seriously injured "300", their Ural truck was damaged," the report said.
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