Explosion in Moscow: police officers who tortured Ukrainian prisoners of war eliminated, - media

Two law enforcement officers who fought against Ukraine and were involved in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been eliminated in Moscow.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to RBC-Ukraine by sources in the Defence Intelligence.

Details

At around 1 a.m., a local resident killed two law enforcement officers.

Approaching a police car parked near the police station, the man threw an explosive package into the car window, causing an explosion.

As a result of the explosion, two Russian police officers were killed, and two others were hospitalised with serious injuries.

Sources in the Defence Intelligence stated that the Russian police officers who were killed had previously participated in hostilities against Ukraine.

There is also evidence of their involvement in the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to Russian media reports, 24-year-old Ilya Klimanov and 25-year-old Maxim Gorbunov were killed.

Read more: Russian General Staff General Sarvarov killed in Moscow: explosive device detonated under his car. VIDEO

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