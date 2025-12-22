Russian General Staff General Sarvarov killed in Moscow: explosive device detonated under his car. VIDEO

On the morning of 22 December, an explosive device installed under the bottom of a car was detonated on Yasenevaya Street in Moscow, killing Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What is known?

The Russian Investigative Committee has already opened a criminal case on this fact and suspects the Ukrainian special services of organising the successful operation.

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"The investigation is working on various versions of the murder. One of them is related to the organisation of the crime by Ukrainian special services," the report says.

Earlier, media reported on a morning explosion in Moscow.

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