Chief of Foreign Intelligence Service Ivashchenko reported to Zelenskyy on elimination of persons from senior command of Russian Armed Forces
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko, on the elimination of persons from the senior command of the Russian Armed Forces.
He wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Justice will inevitably come. The head of the SSU reported on our further measures to counter Russian agent networks in Ukraine and saboteurs. The results are good. Thank you for your work," the head of state said.
Zelenskyy also said that work was underway on Ukraine's next sanctions steps.
"Today I was presented with materials that justify the need for appropriate decisions. Relevant submissions to the NSDC are being prepared," the President summed up.
