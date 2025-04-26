The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced the number of losses of personnel of the Russian Army and the DPRK Army since the beginning of the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, since August 06, 2024.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Since the beginning of the Kursk operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, from 06.08.2024, the losses of the Russian Army in the operational area of the Kursk group of forces are as follows:

62.4 thousand personnel, of which 25.2 thousand are irretrievable, and 36.2 thousand are sanitary personnel

983 servicemen of the aggressor's army were taken prisoner.

"Thanks to this, exchanges took place, which allowed hundreds of our soldiers to return home from Russian captivity," the General Staff noted.

Losses of the DPRK Army

The total losses of the DPRK army on the Kursk direction amount to more than four and a half thousand killed and wounded. The fight continues.