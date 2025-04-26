ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 947,610 people (+1,110 per day), 10,711 tanks, 26,965 artillery systems, 22,320 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 947,610 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.04.25 are estimated at:

personnel - about 947610 (+1110) people,

tanks - 10711 (+8) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22320 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 26965 (+70) units,

MLRS - 1372 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1145 (+1) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 33897 (+118),

cruise missiles - 3196 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 46051 (+145) units,

special equipment - 3860 (+0)

Read more: 116 combat engagements took place in frontline, 137 occupiers neutralized in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

liquidation

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

