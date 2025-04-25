116 combat engagements took place in frontline, 137 occupiers neutralized in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 116 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched 90 air strikes using 166 GABs (guided aerial bombs). In addition, the Russians used 1116 kamikaze drones and fired 4485 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made 4 assaults on the positions of our defenders in the area of Nova Kruhliakivka.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the direction of Ridkodub, Druzheliubivka, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, Serebrianka and near Novoiehorivka, Nove, Torske. Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling four enemy attacks.

Defense forces halted two offensives towards Hryhorivka in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 5 combat engagements were recorded in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Markove and Bila Hora. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and Dyliivka. One combat engagement is currently underway.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have attempted to breach our defenses 31 times in the Pokrovsk direction, near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, and toward Myroliubivka, Romanivka, and Malynivka. Six engagements are still ongoing. Today, 137 enemy personnel have been neutralized in this direction, including 65 irrecoverable losses. Additionally, 13 vehicles, two motorcycles, and two artillery guns have been destroyed, while two more enemy guns have been damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 12 enemy assaults on our positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Novosilka, Pryvilne, and toward Vilne Pole and Odradne. Four more engagements are currently ongoing. Bahatyr, Novopil, Novodarivka, and Oleksiivka came under airstrikes.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance 4 times near Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, there was one firefight with the enemy. Kozatske and Antonivka came under air strikes.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk Region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where the enemy conducted 25 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units over the past day. One firefight is currently underway. The enemy conducted 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and fired 272 artillery rounds, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation did not change significantly in other directions.