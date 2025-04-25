63 combat engagement took place on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., there have been 63 combat engagements on the front line.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Senkivka in the Chernihiv region; Kniazhychi, Mala Rybytsia, Popivka, Seredyna Buda, Prokhody, Slavhorod, Shalyhyne, Bila Bereza, Myropilske, Baranivka, Riasne in the Sumy region. Prokhody, Uhroidy, Mykhailivka, Velykyi Prykil, Mykhailivske in the Sumy region were hit by air strikes.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice in the area of Nova Kruhliakivka, and the fighting continues.

Hostilities in the Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 7 times - in the direction of Ridkodub, Nova Kruhliakivka, Novyi Myr, Serebrianka and near Nove and Torske. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of Markove.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 6 times today - in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka and Dyliivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 19 attempts to push our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Yelyzavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and in the direction of Myroliubivka and Malynivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 11 attacks, eight firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 8 times near the localities of Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Novosilka, Pryvilne and in the direction of Vilne Pole and Odradne. Bahatyr and Oleksiivka came under air strikes.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted air strikes near the settlement of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance three times near Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Kozatske and Antonivka came under air strikes.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk Region

In the operational area in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 17 attacks by Russian invaders over the course of the day, with four combat engagements still ongoing. The enemy carried out eight air strikes, dropping 13 GABs (guided aerial bombs), and fired 163 times, including seven times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.