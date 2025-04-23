Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 944,270 people (+1210 per day), 10,691 tanks, 26,774 artillery systems, 22,307 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have eliminated 944,270 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.04.25 are approximately:
personnel - about 944270 (+1210) people,
tanks - 10691 (+8) units,
armoured combat vehicles - 22307 (+11) units,
artillery systems - 26774 (+85) units,
MLRS - 1368 (+1) units,
air defence systems - 1141 (+1) units,
aircraft - 370 (+0) units,
helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 33526 (+138),
cruise missiles - 3148 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tankers - 45621 (+163) units,
special equipment - 3860 (+1)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.
