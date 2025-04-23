ENG
Airstrike with AASM HAMMER guided aerial bomb on the occupiers’ company command post. VIDEO

Ukrainian pilot destroyed occupiers' company command post in the south direction with AASM HAMMER aerial bomb.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attack was posted on social media. On the recording, you can see the bomb a moment before it hits the target.

