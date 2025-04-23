15 589 17
Airstrike with AASM HAMMER guided aerial bomb on the occupiers’ company command post. VIDEO
Ukrainian pilot destroyed occupiers' company command post in the south direction with AASM HAMMER aerial bomb.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful attack was posted on social media. On the recording, you can see the bomb a moment before it hits the target.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password