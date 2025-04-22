ENG
Defence forces destroyed VT-55A repair and evacuation tractor, trucks, guns, fuel and ammunition depots. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk sector, border guards of the "Phoenix" unit continue to destroy enemy equipment and weapons.

The fighters destroyed a VT-55A repair and evacuation tractor, trucks, guns, and fuel depots, Censor.NET reports.

Our fighters destroyed launch site for enemy UAVs, operator shelters, communication equipment, and command post.

