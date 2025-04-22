4 802 2
Defence forces destroyed VT-55A repair and evacuation tractor, trucks, guns, fuel and ammunition depots. VIDEO
In the Kramatorsk sector, border guards of the "Phoenix" unit continue to destroy enemy equipment and weapons.
The fighters destroyed a VT-55A repair and evacuation tractor, trucks, guns, and fuel depots, Censor.NET reports.
