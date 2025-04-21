ENG
Our fighters destroyed launch site for enemy UAVs, operator shelters, communication equipment, and command post. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk direction, fighters from the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade delivered a precise strike on a key enemy location.

A UAV launch site, operator shelters, communication systems, and a Russian command post were destroyedCensor.NET reports.

