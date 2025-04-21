2 765 1
Soldiers of 53rd SMB attacked enemy tank and low-frame trawl in Lyman sector. VIDEO
In the Lyman sector, pilots of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade continue to destroy Russian equipment.
An enemy tank and a low-frame trawl were destroyed. The total amount of damage to the occupiers is about $4 million, Censor.NET reports.
