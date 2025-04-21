3 806 1
Drone operators destroy occupiers and enemy equipment on Pisky - Karlivka "death road" in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Drone operators of Ivan Franko Group's unit monitor the Pisky - Karlivka logistics route from the air and destroy occupiers and enemy equipment in Donetsk Oblast.
Our soldiers destroyed an "RB-301B 'Borisoglebsk-2'" electronic jamming system, a URAL, a loaf, a Niva, an ATV, a pickup truck, and an "Akhmat" vehicle.
According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers on this stretch of road.
