ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15775 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
8 974 6

"Magyars’ birds" hit Russian reconnaissance and strike UAV "Forpost", which is carrier of KAB-20. VIDEO

During yesterday's "truce", operators of anti-aircraft FPV drones of the 414th "Magyars' birds", separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems, were able to hit a Russian reconnaissance and strike UAV "Forpost", which carries the KAB-20.

In the near future, the UAV will not be combat-ready, if it can be repaired at all, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: SSU Special Forces destroy 53 tanks, 78 armoured personnel carriers, 101 artillery systems and MLRS of occupiers in 2 weeks. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4992)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 