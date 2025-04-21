8 974 6
"Magyars’ birds" hit Russian reconnaissance and strike UAV "Forpost", which is carrier of KAB-20. VIDEO
During yesterday's "truce", operators of anti-aircraft FPV drones of the 414th "Magyars' birds", separate brigade of strike unmanned aerial systems, were able to hit a Russian reconnaissance and strike UAV "Forpost", which carries the KAB-20.
In the near future, the UAV will not be combat-ready, if it can be repaired at all, Censor.NET reports.
