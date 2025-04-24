98 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 98 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

Border settlements, in particular Kucherivka, Zarutske, Stepok, Prokhody, Bila Bereza, Petrushivka, Khliborob, Boiaro-Lezhachi in the Sumy region; Klynova-Novoselivka in the Kharkiv region; Arkhypivka, Yeline, Khotiivka, Mkhy in the Chernihiv region, are suffering from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Uhroidy, Krasnopillia, Stepok, Ryasne in the Sumy region; Kremskyi Buhor in the Chernihiv region were hit by air strikes.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched air strikes near the village of Ridkodub.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove and in the direction of Bohuslavka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 4 times - in the direction of Olhivka, Ridkodub and near Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped an enemy attack near Verkhnokamianske, and one combat engagement is still ongoing near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and in the direction of Predtechyne. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked a total of 8 times today - in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka and near Dyliivka; four more engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 39 attempts to push our defenders out of their positions in the areas of Berezivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of Rozlyv, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Chunyshyne, Oleksiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, and Romanivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 23 attacks, 16 combat engagements are still ongoing. At the same time, the enemy launched air strikes on the settlements of Oleksandro-Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Hrodivka and Pokrovsk. Enemy casualties are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 6 times near the localities of Kostiantynopil and Pryvilne.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched air strikes near the locality of Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance 7 times near Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Shcherbaky and towards Mala Tokmachka. The village of Prymorske came under an air strike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped three enemy attempts to advance.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk region

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 13 attacks by Russian invaders over the course of a day. The enemy made 203 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.