124 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 124 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The Russian invaders launched one missile and 76 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 74 GABs (guided aerial bombs). In addition, the Russians engaged 1128 kamikaze drones and fired 4649 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked four times today near the towns of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Zahryzove.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 20 times near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Nadiia and Ridkodub. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

Defense forces stopped nine offensives near Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske in the Siversk direction, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 25 times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts in the areas of Dachne, Krymske, Toretsk and Leonidivka. Our defenders successfully repelled 21 attacks, and the fighting continues.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russians have tried to break through our defenses 43 times near the settlements of Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka and Andriivka, four combat engagements are still ongoing. Today, 349 invaders were neutralized in this sector, 174 of them were eliminated. Seven vehicles, a UAV antenna, 20 motorcycles, five UAVs, a ground drone and a trench electronic warfare system were also destroyed. In addition, four vehicles, three motorcycles, three cannons and two mortars of the invaders were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 13 enemy assaults near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rivne and Novodarivka, and another enemy attack is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance three times in the areas of Stepove, Shcherbaky and Lobkove, and the battle continues. The enemy's aviation struck with GABs near Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

The enemy made one futile attempt to advance in the Prydniprovske direction.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kursk direction, where the invader conducted 23 assault operations against the positions of Ukrainian units over the past day. The enemy carried out 16 air strikes, dropping 30 guided bombs, and fired 383 artillery rounds, 19 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation did not change significantly in other directions.