85 combat engagements took place in frontline, high enemy activity remains in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00, 85 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery shells at the areas of Sosnivka, Chernatske, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Bratenitsa, Kucherivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Myropilske, Yastrubshchyna, Esman, Bila Bereza in the Sumy region. The settlements of Boiaro-Lezhachi, Petrushivka, Uhroidy, Myropilske, and Prokhody in the Sumy region were hit by air strikes with guided bombs.

Combat actions in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy twice tried to advance to our positions near Zahryzove and Nova Kruhlyakivka during the day. Defense forces successfully repelled the enemy attacks.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, four firefights took place in the area of Novomykhailivka and in the directions of Olhivka and Novoserhiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times in the areas of Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked nine times in the areas of Dachne, Druzhba, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Three clashes are still ongoing.

The enemy remains highly active in the Pokrovsk direction. Thirty-three times during the day, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near the towns of Vodiane Druhe, Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske, Andriivka, as well as towards the towns of Romanivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, and Novomykolaivka. Nine clashes are still ongoing. The enemy also conducted air strikes in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Novosilka and in the direction of Oleksiyivka and Odradne. One firefight is currently underway.

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of Novopil, and our defenders successfully repelled both attempts to advance. The towns of Huliaipole and Novopil came under air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted four offensives near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Pyatikhatky. At the same time, air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Kamianske, Stepnohirsk and Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy launched an air strike with NARs near Ivanivka, but did not conduct any offensive actions.

Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region

So far, 12 military clashes have been recorded in the Kursk region. The enemy conducted six air strikes, dropping 17 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, it carried out 192 artillery attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.