56 combat engagements took place in frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

As of 4 p.m., the total number of combat engagements at the front is 56.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire affected the communities of Zarichchia, Tymonovychi, Khrinivka, Krasnyi Khutir in the Chernihiv region; Myropilske, Zarutske, Sosnivka, Prokhody, Petrushivka, Studenok, Kucherivka, Malushyne, Bobylivka, Bila Bereza in the Sumy region; enemy aircraft also attacked the areas of the settlements of Marine, Krasnopillia, Vysoke, Mala Rybytsia, Myropilske, Prokhody, Stepok in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodiazi, and Torske. One combat engagement is currently underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the direction of Markove, but was repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to break into our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka. Two attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled five assault actions by the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to push our troops out of their positions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, and Troitske. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled nine attacks, 13 combat engagements are still ongoing. Russian terrorists' aviation struck Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Muravka with guided aerial bombs.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assault attacks by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Novosilka and Rozlyv, and another combat engagement is ongoing. Novodarivka and Dachne came under air strikes.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft attacked Malynivka and Zaliznychne with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack near Stepove. Shcherbaky, Novoiakovlivka and Stepnohirsk came under air strikes.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted one offensive action, which was unsuccessful.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in the Kursk Region

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks today, two of which are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 16 strikes, dropping 21 GABs (guided aerial bombs). In addition, the enemy fired over 130 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Siversk and Huliaipole directions so far.