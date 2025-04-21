Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian UAV launch site near Tiotkino, Kursk region, up to 20 racists killed - General Staff

On April 19, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully struck at the place from which the occupiers' attack UAVs were launched near the village of Tiotkino, Kursk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the facility was used by the enemy to train, equip and launch reconnaissance, strike and FPV drones. As a result of the strike, up to 20 UAV operators were eliminated.

"This strike is a tangible response to the enemy's actions against the Ukrainian army.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to destroy elements of the occupiers' military infrastructure. No war crime will go unpunished," the command emphasized.