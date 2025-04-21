ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 941,770 people (+670 per day), 10,679 tanks, 26,659 artillery systems, 22,273 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 941,770 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.04.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 941770 (+670) people,

tanks - 10679 (+2) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22273 (+2) units,

artillery systems - 26659 (+10) units,

MLRS - 1368 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1139 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 33270 (+30),

cruise missiles - 3148 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

motor vehicles and tankers - 45324 (+50) units,

special equipment - 3859 (+0).

