Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 945,330 people (+1060 per day), 10,694 tanks, 26,823 artillery systems, 22,312 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 945,330 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.04.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 945330 (+1060) people,

tanks - 10694 (+3) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 22312 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 26,823 (+49) units,

MLRS - 1369 (+1) units,

air defence systems - 1141 (+0) units,

aircraft - 370 (+0) units,

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 33660 (+134),

cruise missiles - 3148 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) unit,

automotive vehicles and tankers - 45755 (+134) units,

special equipment - 3860 (+0)

