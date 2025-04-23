Ukrainian defence forces shot down enemy "Merlin-VR" and Supercam reconnaissance UAVs in sky in Lyman sector. VIDEO

Anti-aircraft gunners from the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade have destroyed Russia's most expensive reconnaissance UAV, "Merlin-VR", for the second time. This is an experimental reconnaissance drone that costs over $300,000. The drone is capable of climbing 5 kilometres into the sky and staying in the air for 10 hours, flying 600 kilometres.

The soldiers also attacked a Russian Supercam drone in the sky in the Lyman direction, Censor.NET reports.

