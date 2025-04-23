6 204 8
Explosion of enemy infantry fighting vehicle with Russian soldiers on anti-tank mine. VIDEO
During another unsuccessful attempt to storm Ukrainian positions, the enemy suffered significant losses.
An infantry fighting vehicle transporting enemy troops exploded on an anti-tank mine. This was filmed by soldiers of the 61st separate mechanised brigade, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password