ENG
6 204 8

Explosion of enemy infantry fighting vehicle with Russian soldiers on anti-tank mine. VIDEO

During another unsuccessful attempt to storm Ukrainian positions, the enemy suffered significant losses.

An infantry fighting vehicle transporting enemy troops exploded on an anti-tank mine. This was filmed by soldiers of the 61st separate mechanised brigade, Censor.NET reports.

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) explosion (1511) APC_ (298)
