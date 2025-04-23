7 445 14
Russian infantryman dying in field in Kharkiv region as result of attack by fighters of 3rd SAB. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the "Mosquitos" unit eliminated a group of Russian infantry in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"The munitions are flying under the enemy's feet, catching up with those who are running away and levelling them to the ground. Cleared and destroyed, without a chance for life," the publication added.
