National Police officers attacked occupiers in dugouts and shelters in Toretsk sector with kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Khyzhak" brigade of the Patrol Police Department in the Toretsk sector attacked the occupiers in dugouts and shelters with kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the unit's Telegram channel.
