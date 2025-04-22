National Guardsmen captured Russian invaders in Kupyansk sector. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th "Kara-Dag" Brigade of the 1st "Azov" Corps of the National Guard captured the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction. The infantrymen conducted a "reception" of enemy personnel. The occupiers surrendered without firing a shot.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch more: Soldiers of 31st SMB destroyed 16 enemy motorcycles and eliminated several groups of Russian infantry. VIDEO