4 060 5
Soldiers of 31st SMB destroyed 16 enemy motorcycles and eliminated several groups of Russian infantry. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 31st separate mechanised brigade together with adjacent units, including the fighters of the 15th separate mountain assault battalion, repelled 8 enemy assault waves.
In total, 16 enemy motorcycles and several groups of Russian infantry were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password