Soldiers of 31st SMB destroyed 16 enemy motorcycles and eliminated several groups of Russian infantry. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 31st separate mechanised brigade together with adjacent units, including the fighters of the 15th separate mountain assault battalion, repelled 8 enemy assault waves.

In total, 16 enemy motorcycles and several groups of Russian infantry were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (8990) liquidation (2361) 31th separate mechanised brigade (2)
