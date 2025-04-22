6 204 23
Soldiers of 225th SAB attack Russian invader with accurate ammunition drop, and his legs are torn apart. VIDEO
The fighters of the "Black Swan" strike group of the 225th assault battalion continue to destroy the Russian invaders. The warriors eliminated the occupier with an accurate ammunition drop.
The video was published on the unit's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password