Soldiers of 225th SAB attack Russian invader with accurate ammunition drop, and his legs are torn apart. VIDEO

The fighters of the "Black Swan" strike group of the 225th assault battalion continue to destroy the Russian invaders. The warriors eliminated the occupier with an accurate ammunition drop.

The video was published on the unit's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (8990) elimination (5001)
