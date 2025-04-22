Ukrainian defenders repelled occupiers’ assault in Zaporizhzhia sector and destroyed 15 vehicles. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, shortly before the Easter holidays, the enemy attempted a massive assault on the positions of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine, in particular in the area of responsibility of the DIU's "Artan" active operations unit.

More than 300 people, 40 units of armoured vehicles, 3 tanks and about 10 buggies were involved, which marched in 6 columns, Censor.NET reports.

As soon as the enemy columns moved, the "Artan Syndicate" FPV operators and "Artan" artillerymen took over. The first 3 infantry fighting vehicles were burned 8 kilometres before the contact line.

"The rest of the convoy was similarly 'dismantled' on the outskirts of our positions," says "Titan", the commander of the "Artan".

Thanks to the professional work of "Artan" together with other units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the assault was thwarted. Our soldiers destroyed or disabled 15 pieces of equipment and about 100 occupiers.

