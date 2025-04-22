Ukrainian tankers determine winner in battle with crew of enemy tank with one shot. VIDEO
A video showing a battle between Ukrainian tankers and a Russian tank was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the occupiers make several shots, but receive only one in response, and the Russian armoured vehicle is shattered. In the video, a Ukrainian ammunition can be seen a moment before it hits the Russian tank.
