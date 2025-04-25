Pokrovsk direction remains hottest on front - General Staff

The enemy is using its superiority in manpower and equipment to attack our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly restraining the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 175 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 110 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 72 missiles and dropping 201 drones. In addition, it carried out 6178 attacks, including 115 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3148 kamikaze drones to defeat them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Ugroids, Krasnopillia, Stepok, Ryasne, Miropilske in the Sumy region; Kremsky Buhor in the Chernihiv region; Ridkodub, Putnykove in the Kharkiv region; Oleksandro-Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Yablunivka, Hrodivka, Sukhyi Yar, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Zelenyi Kut, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Muravka, Dachne, Novopil, Bahatyr, Yarova, Pryiut, Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region; Huliaypole, Temyrivka, Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Fighting in the East

Four militant attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Ukrainian defenders stopped the enemy's assault in the areas of Nova Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, and towards Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 15 times. They tried to break into our defense near Novyi, Kolodiazy, Torske, Yampolivka, and in the directions of Olhivka, Ridkodub, and Novyi Myr.

In the Siversk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped eight militants' offensives near Bilohorivka, in the direction of Verkhnekamianske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 13 combat engagements were registered yesterday in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, and in the direction of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Diliivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made 17 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Leonidivka, Shcherbynivka, Dachne, and in the direction of Diliivka and Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 65 aggressor's attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Zvirove, Tarasivka, Sukhyi Yar, Berezivka, Malynivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, and Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, as well as in the direction of Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, Chunyshine, Oleksiivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Romanivka, Myroliubivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, and in the direction of Rozlyv and Odradne yesterday.

Situation in the South and North

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy tried nine times to advance near Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Shcherbaky, and towards Mala Tokmachka. He was unsuccessful.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our troops successfully stopped three enemy attempts to advance.

No combat engagements were registered in the Huliaypillia and Kharkiv sectors yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 17 air strikes, downing 26 drones, and fired 367 times, five of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders stopped 27 invaders' assault operations.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, nine artillery systems, and one enemy control point.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1170 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized nine tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 72 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, 48 missiles, 119 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 151 occupant vehicles.

