ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8084 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment
4 432 30

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 946,500 people (+1,170 per day), 10,703 tanks, 26,895 artillery systems, 22,315 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 946,500 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.04.25 are approximately

personnel - about 946500 (+1170) people,

tanks - 10703 (+9) units

armored combat vehicles - 22315 (+3) units

artillery systems - 26895 (+72) units,

MLRS - 1372 (+3) units

air defense systems - 1144 (+3) units

aircraft - 370 (+0) units

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 33779 (+119),

cruise missiles - 3196 (+48),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 45906 (+151) units

special equipment - 3860 (+0)

Watch more: Syrskyi: Nearly 155,000 Russian troops eliminated by Ukraine since start of year — every crime will be punished. VIDEO

Втрати ворога за 24 квітня

Author: 

Russian Army (9008) Armed Forces HQ (4033) liquidation (2368) elimination (5013)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 