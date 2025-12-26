DIU masters of "Prymary" destroyed enemy air defence systems in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

On Christmas Eve, specialists from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence's special forces unit "Prymary" visited the temporarily occupied Crimea and destroyed a number of valuable targets belonging to the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

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Successfully destroyed:

S-300V complex launcher;

RSP-6M2 radar system

"Redut-221" command and control vehicle from the "Buk-M3" air defence missile system;

RPN 9S36M radar station from the "Buk-M3" air defence missile system.

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DIU hunters also struck an enemy defensive structure for weapons and military equipment, around which two Russian occupiers were loitering.

Earlier it was reported that special forces of the "Alpha" unit of the Security Service of Ukraine had destroyed more than 500 Russian air defence systems since the start of the full-scale invasion.